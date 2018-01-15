News / World

Quake jolts Greek capital; no injuries or damage reported

ATHENS, Greece — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 has jolted Athens, but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Seismologists at the Institute of Geodynamics in Athens said the quake that struck at 10:24 p.m. (2024GMT) Monday was centred near the town of Marathon, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of the Greek capital.

Earthquakes occur frequently in Greece, but rarely near Athens.

