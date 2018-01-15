Quake jolts Greek capital; no injuries or damage reported
A
A
Share via Email
ATHENS, Greece — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 has jolted Athens, but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Seismologists at the Institute of Geodynamics in Athens said the quake that struck at 10:24 p.m. (2024GMT) Monday was
Earthquakes occur frequently in Greece, but rarely near Athens.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tristan Cleveland: Some Halifax buildings really are ugly - and no, it’s not subjective
-
Vehicle crashes into home outside of Halifax, dump truck ends up on its side
-
'The time is right:' Halifax councillor proposes plastic bag ban for HRM
-
'Everyone panicked': Plane left dangling on cliff after it skids off runway in Turkey