Sports journalist who went missing leaves Houston hospital

HOUSTON — A sports journalist found wandering near a Houston highway after being reported missing has been discharged following several days in a hospital.

Courtney Roland on Monday tweeted a message of thanks to medical personnel, Houston police and others who helped after what she calls an "adverse reaction" to her prescription medication.

Roland, who covers Texas A&M athletics for Rivals.com, a Yahoo!-owned publication focusing on college sports, didn't identify the medication. She was discharged Friday.

The 29-year-old Roland was found Jan. 8 after being reported missing a day earlier. Officials say Roland had sent nonsensical texts to her mother.

Police said Roland suffered memory loss from reaction to the medication and was hospitalized for evaluation.