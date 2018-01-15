Sri Lanka president re-imposes ban on women buying alcohol

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka's president has re-imposed a ban on women buying alcohol and being employed in places where the drinks are produced and sold.

President Maithripala Sirisena's order came days after the finance minister revoked the 38-year ban and was announced Monday in a statement posted on president's website .

In the statement, Sirisena said he is committed to building a cultured society with values such as freedom, morality and democracy.