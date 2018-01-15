Teenager leads deputies to house where 12 others locked up

PERRIS, Calif. — Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to a California home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, with some of them malnourished and chained to beds.

Riverside County deputies arrested the parents Sunday at the home in Perris east of Los Angeles.

Officials say the girl who managed to escape and call 911 was 17 but appeared to be about 10 because of her poor condition.

Deputies assumed the 12 other children were juveniles but seven were actually adults, ranging from 18 to 29.

A press release says 57-year old David Allen Turpin and 49-year old Louise Anna Turpin could face charges including torture and child endangerment.