Tensions in Romania's ruling party ahead of meeting

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's ruling Social Democratic Party will convene to discuss whether to continue to support Premier Mihai Tudose amid a power struggle with the party chairman, who can't be prime minister himself due to a conviction for vote-rigging.

The conflict became public last week after Tudose called on Interior Minister Carmen Dan to resign, accusing her of lying, and she refused. Dan is a close ally of Liviu Dragnea, the powerful party chairman. The party meets later Monday.

Last year, the Social Democrats ousted their own government in a no-confidence vote due to a rift between Dragnea and the previous prime minister, Sorin Grindeanu