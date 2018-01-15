Texans salute MLK with peace marches, music, speeches
DALLAS — Thousands of Texans have saluted the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with parades, music and speeches
MLK Day Parades were being held Monday in numerous Texas cities, including Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio. An MLK march, rally and cultural festival was scheduled on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.
The Children's Museum of Houston's 22nd annual MLK Day Celebration on Monday featured artwork, recitations and spiritual songs. A Gospel Night community choir program was planned in Lubbock.
An MLK unity barbecue was held Sunday in Tyler.
