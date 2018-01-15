Texans salute MLK with peace marches, music, speeches

DALLAS — Thousands of Texans have saluted the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with parades, music and speeches honouring the slain civil rights leader.

MLK Day Parades were being held Monday in numerous Texas cities, including Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio. An MLK march, rally and cultural festival was scheduled on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.

The Children's Museum of Houston's 22nd annual MLK Day Celebration on Monday featured artwork, recitations and spiritual songs. A Gospel Night community choir program was planned in Lubbock.

Some communities honoured King, who was assassinated 50 years ago, with public service and church programs. The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley urged volunteers to do projects for "a more beloved community."