Texans salute MLK with peace marches, music, speeches

Eileen Walter and Anthony Carr visit at the 10th annual MLK Peace through P.I.E. Social at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church in Austin, Texas, on Saturday Jan. 13, 2018. About 250 people came together for the pie social to celebrate Martin Luther King's message of peace and unity. The event also included a silent pie auction to support renovations of the historic church in the Clarksville neighborhood. Peace through P.I.E., which stands for Peace Includes Everyone, was started in Austin by Luanne Stovall, who wanted to create a food tradition to bring people together for the MLK holiday. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

DALLAS — Thousands of Texans have saluted the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with parades, music and speeches honouring the slain civil rights leader.

MLK Day Parades were being held Monday in numerous Texas cities, including Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio. An MLK march, rally and cultural festival was scheduled on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.

The Children's Museum of Houston's 22nd annual MLK Day Celebration on Monday featured artwork, recitations and spiritual songs. A Gospel Night community choir program was planned in Lubbock.

Some communities honoured King, who was assassinated 50 years ago, with public service and church programs. The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley urged volunteers to do projects for "a more beloved community."

An MLK unity barbecue was held Sunday in Tyler.

