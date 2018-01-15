Texas towns hit hard by Hurricane Harvey work to recover

ROCKPORT, Texas — Some Texas coastal towns where Hurricane Harvey made landfall are working to restore tourism and other economic attractions nearly five months after the storm.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports hundreds of businesses in Rockport and Fulton are now open amid recovery efforts assisted by Aransas (uh-RAN'-sus) County and other government officials.

Harvey made landfall Aug. 25, leaving behind destroyed homes, businesses and infrastructure in Rockport, with about 10,000 residents. Nearby Fulton, a town of nearly 1,600, also took a heavy hit.

Officials with the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce say about 460 businesses of 1,300 are now operating.

Allison Larsen, a volunteer with International Economic Development Corp., was part of a recent recovery presentation in Rockport. She says the area's charm — with special events, hospitality and homegrown businesses — is intact.

