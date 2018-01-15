The Latest: Atlanta minister criticizes remarks about Africa
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Latest on Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations around the country (all times local):
9 a.m.
The pastor of the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King once preached is describing as "madness" the disparaging words President Donald Trump is said to have made last week about African nations and Haiti.
At a service Monday to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Ebenezer Baptist Church pastor the Rev. Raphael Warnock also took issue with Trump's campaign slogan to "Make America Great Again."
Warnock said he thinks America "is already great ... in large measure because of Africa and African people."
He urged people in the audience to speak out against such remarks about other countries, noting King's own words that "silence is betrayal."
Trump has denied making the statements and says he is not a racist.
King's daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, will be the keynote speaker at the service.
7:10 a.m.
Anti-poverty activists in New Mexico and a groundbreaking Cherokee Nation declaration about the tribe's role in promoting equality are part of the focus of Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations.
At gatherings across the nation, activists, residents and teachers are
Officials of the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation are recognizing the holiday for the first time and plan to openly address the tribe's history as slave owners. Months ago, a federal judge ruled Cherokee Freedman have the same rights to citizenship as native Cherokees.
In Atlanta, the Rev. Bernice King, will be the keynote speaker at a commemorative service
Near Detroit, organizers will hold a peace walk and celebration.
