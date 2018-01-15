The Latest: Passenger from casino boat fire dies

TAMPA, Fla. — The Latest on a casino shuttle boat that caught fire off Florida's Gulf Coast (all times local):

8 a.m.

A female passenger on a casino shuttle boat that was consumed by a huge fire off Florida's Gulf Coast has died.

Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point spokesman Kurt Conover said Monday that the woman died late Sunday, hours after the fire. He said she had arrived less than an hour earlier after becoming ill. Her name has not been released and a cause of death has not been determined.

Officials had originally said none of the 15 injuries were life threatening. Passengers had experienced chest pain, smoke inhalation and other injuries. Conover said eight other people treated at Bayonet Point have been released.

Fire officials and witnesses say people leaped into chilly waters and reached shore in Port Richey in the greater Tampa Bay area after the fire Sunday afternoon.

The shuttle boat routinely carries people back and forth from the Tropical Breeze Casino Cruise, which is offshore because it can't legally operate close to land, according to authorities. The company didn't immediately respond to messages left seeking comment.

A cause wasn't immediately clear.

___

11 p.m.

Authorities say dozens of passengers and crew are safe after a casino shuttle boat was consumed by a huge fire while making a regular run to a casino ship off the Florida Gulf Coast.

Fire officials and witnesses say people leaped into chilly waters and reached shore in Port Richey in the greater Tampa Bay area after the fire Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say 15 people with chest pain, smoke inhalation and other minor injuries were taken to the hospital to be checked.

The shuttle boat routinely carried people back and forth from the Tropical Breeze Casino Cruise, which is offshore because it can't legally operate close to land, according to authorities. The company didn't immediately respond to messages left seeking comment.