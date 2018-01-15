Turkey reveals route of 'crazy' Istanbul canal project
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey has revealed the planned route for an ambitious canal in Istanbul that would link the Mediterranean Sea and the Black Sea — a project President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once dubbed one of his "crazy projects."
Erdogan in 2011 first announced plans for the canal that aims to reduce maritime traffic on the Bosporus strait, one of the world's busiest waterways. He promised it would be completed by 2023 when Turkey celebrates the centenary of the republic.
Environmental groups have raised concerns that the canal will harm the ecosystem.
This version has been corrected to show the location of the proposed canal would be the Kucukcekmece district, not Kurucesme district.
