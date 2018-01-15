UK air force scrambles 2 fighters as Russian jets fly nearby
LONDON — Britain's
The RAF confirmed a "quick reaction alert," deploying Typhoon aircraft from the Lossiemouth base in Scotland, but military authorities say nothing was intercepted. The incident Monday is one of several in recent years as Russian fighter planes test NATO and British air
Russia's military has also sought to probe the resolve of naval forces, with warships being diverted to monitor passing naval vessels. Last week, the HMS Westminster, a Portsmouth-based Type 23 frigate, was ordered to intercept two warships and two supporting vessels passing near U.K. waters.
