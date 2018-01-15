UN team in Kabul to show support for war-weary Afghanistan

KABUL — The Afghan government says President Ashraf Ghani has met with a top-level U.N. Security Council delegation that included U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Monday's statement says Ghani and the U.N. team met in Kabul on Sunday and discussed Afghanistan's security situation and how to move the country forward.

It says Ghani requested continued U.N. pressure on neighbouring Pakistan, which Kabul accuses of harbouring Taliban insurgents.

According to the statement, along with Haley, representatives of China, Russia and Britain also took part in the meeting, which was not previously announced for security reasons.