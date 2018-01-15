United flight to Paris diverts for medical issue
SAN FRANCISCO — A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Paris is diverting after the crew reported a passenger with a medical issue.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt said in a statement early Monday that United 990 is diverting to Dulles International Airport in Virginia.
He said the flight was scheduled to land just before 1 a.m. EST.
Specifics about the medical issue weren't immediately released.
The FAA says it will investigate.
