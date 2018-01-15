US moves ships, bombers toward Korea ahead of Olympics
A
A
Share via Email
TOKYO — The U.S. is beefing up its presence around the Korean Peninsula ahead of next month's Winter Olympics by deploying stealth bombers, at least one extra aircraft carrier and a new amphibious assault ship to the region.
The moves represent routine training and scheduled upgrades, according to U.S. military officials. But coming after Washington agreed to postpone massive annual military
Representatives of both Koreas held a second round of talks Monday near the Demilitarized Zone. The talks are intended to pave the way for a North Korean delegation to join in the Games.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
James Cameron says ‘no mercy’ for True Lies stunt co-ordinator accused of sexually assaulting Eliza Dushku
-
Tristan Cleveland: Some Halifax buildings really are ugly - and no, it’s not subjective
-
-
Halifax police use Taser on 'confrontational' man in traffic stop