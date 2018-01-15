Venezuelan fugitive officer in shootout with special forces
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan officials say they've exchanged fire with fugitive police officer who led a high-profile attack in Caracas last year from a stolen helicopter.
Socialist party leader Diosdado Cabello said Monday that Oscar Perez fired on special forces, injuring two. The attempted capture is unfolding outside the capital.
Perez has posted images on social media showing him with a bloody face, saying that he was negotiating his surrender with the sound of bullets fired at him.
Cabello on Twitter calls Perez a terrorist and says he shot at forces surrounding him.
Perez led a July attack with a stolen police helicopter to fire on the Supreme Court and Interior Ministry in Caracas.
Nobody was injured, and Perez has remained a fugitive.
