Video: Firefighter catches child tossed from burning building in remarkable rescue
The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department released a helmet cam video of a stunning rescue as children were tossed from a burning apartment building.
A shocking rescue video is making its rounds on the internet as firefighters saved a dozen people from a burning building in Georgia.
In the video released by the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department, a child can be seen falling helplessly from the third story of a building engulfed in flames.
But the freefall was by design, as waiting on the ground to break the fall was arms of a first responder.
DeKalb County Fire Assistant Chief Jeff Crump told local media that multiple babies and children were thrown and caught from the burning building.
"They quickly had a ladder up on the third-floor balcony and started taking the victims down," Crump told CBS. "The adults that were holding the babies dropped the babies to our personnel."
Reports indicate there were at least 12 people injured and hospitalized, including four children, but no injuries were considered life-threatening.
