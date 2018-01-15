Video: Firefighter catches child tossed from burning building in remarkable rescue

A shocking rescue video is making its rounds on the internet as firefighters saved a dozen people from a burning building in Georgia.

In the video released by the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department, a child can be seen falling helplessly from the third story of a building engulfed in flames.

But the freefall was by design, as waiting on the ground to break the fall was arms of a first responder.

DeKalb County Fire Assistant Chief Jeff Crump told local media that multiple babies and children were thrown and caught from the burning building.

"They quickly had a ladder up on the third-floor balcony and started taking the victims down," Crump told CBS. "The adults that were holding the babies dropped the babies to our personnel."