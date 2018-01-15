Yemen rebels release prominent activist held nearly 6 months

SANAA, Yemen — Yemen's Houthi rebels have released a prominent activist nearly six months after detaining him.

International rights groups had appealed for Hisham al-Omeisy's release since he was detained on Aug. 14 in Sanaa, the rebel-held capital. Al-Omeisy's brother, Essam, said he was released Monday and is at home in good health.

A vocal critic of all parties to the devastating civil war, al-Omeisy has used social media to document the conflict and its toll on civilians. He was held without charge in an undisclosed location.