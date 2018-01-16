10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT TRUMP SAID ABOUT DEMOCRATIC SENATOR

The president tweeted that Dick Durbin misrepresented what he had said about African nations and Haiti and, in the process, undermined the trust needed to make a deal on immigration.

2. KIDS CHAINED IN CALIFORNIA HOUSE OF HORRORS; PARENTS ARRESTED

A teenage girl escapes the home in Perris and alerts police where she and her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, and "appeared to be malnourished."

3. WHY POPE FRANCIS IS FEELING PRESSURE

The pontiff will likely have to confront a priest sex abuse scandal in Chile, the Andean nation where contempt for the church is increasingly present.

4. TILLERSON, ALLIES MEET ON NORTH KOREAN NUKE THREAT

The U.S. secretary of state is in Canada looking to tighten the economic noose around Pyongyang over its nuclear weapons even as hopes rise for diplomacy.

5. PANAMA HOTEL VOTES TO DROP TRUMP — BUT HIS COMPANY WON'T GO

An attempt to oust Trump's hotel business from managing a luxury hotel in Panama turns bitter, with accusations of financial misconduct.

6. HOUSE PANEL SEEKS BANNON INTERVIEW

The onetime confidant to Trump accused the president's son and others of "treasonous" behaviour for taking a meeting with Russians during the 2016 campaign.

7. LANDSLIDE HAS WASHINGTON STATE TOWN ON HIGH ALERT

Officials are evacuating residents of Yakima ahead of the inevitable collapse of a ridge that sits above a few dozen homes and a key highway.

8. GLOWING-RED LAVA SPURTS FROM MOUNT MAYON

A stunning display of the fury of the Philippines' most active volcano sends more than 21,000 villagers fleeing to safety.

9. WHO WON BIG AT NAACP IMAGE AWARDS

Ava DuVernay wins entertainer of the year, ABC's "Black-ish" is named best comedy series and Starz's "Power" takes the best drama statuette.

10. HOT TEMPERS FLARE UP, POSTGAME ALTERCATION AVERTED