Airbnb rentals grow exponentially in 2017
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The popularity of homeowners offering their properties as temporary vacation rentals is growing in South Dakota.
A company that has an online marketplace for short-term lodging rentals, Airbnb, says more than 41,000 people booked a stay in South Dakota in 2017, mostly in locations throughout the Black Hills. That grew from 17,000 renters in 2016.
The Argus Leader says Rapid City had the most rentals, with 11,500 bookings making $1.2 million for their hosts.
Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com
