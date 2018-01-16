Bail tops $1M for man charged after hostage standoff
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
HAMILTON, Ohio — Bonds
Butler County Magistrate John McNally informed 31-year-old Donald Gazaway of the bonds on charges including kidnapping during a court session Tuesday. The suspect appeared via video. Gazaway didn't have an attorney yet.
He was jailed Sunday after surrendering to authorities who had been called late Friday night to an apartment in the northern Cincinnati suburb of Liberty Township.
Authorities said the man fired as many as 30 shots, hitting an
The gunman later barricaded himself with the unrelated child inside a vehicle in a garage.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police nab suspected TV thieves 'red handed' in Lower Sackville
-
Human rights complaint filed against Chilliwack trustee who called gender transition 'abuse'
-
The tax on beer is going up this spring — and brewers are not happy about it
-
Malnourished and chained to beds: Parents arrested after 13 children found in dark, foul-smelling house