Civil rights veteran Lewis being honoured in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Democratic U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia will speak at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, months after refusing to join President Donald Trump there.
Friends of Mississippi Civil Rights Inc. announced Tuesday it will give awards to Lewis, who helped lead the historic 1965 march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama; and Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, who also was active in the civil rights movement. Events are set for Feb. 23 and 24 at the museum.
When Mississippi Republican Gov. Phil Bryant invited Trump to the Dec. 9 opening, Lewis called it an "insult" to people who worked for racial equality.
The museum features mug shots of Lewis and other Freedom Riders arrested in 1961 in Jackson while challenging segregated interstate buses.
