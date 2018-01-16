Couple planning honour flight to DC just for women
OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska couple who have planned several
Bill and Evonne Williams say the Nebraska Female Veterans Flight is for women who served in the European or Pacific
Plans call for a charter aircraft with an all-female crew to fly 135 veterans, volunteer assistants, and media members — all women — to see the memorials in the nation's capital. The tentative date is Sept. 24.
Evonne Williams is president of the couple's Patriotic Productions. She says female veterans deserve recognition and appreciation for their roles, whether on the battlefield or far behind the lines.
