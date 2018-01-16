Couple planning honour flight to DC just for women

OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska couple who have planned several honour flights to Washington for war veterans have planned a new trip just for women.

Bill and Evonne Williams say the Nebraska Female Veterans Flight is for women who served in the European or Pacific theatres during World War II, or during the wars in Vietnam, Korea, the Persian Gulf, Afghanistan or Iraq.

Plans call for a charter aircraft with an all-female crew to fly 135 veterans, volunteer assistants, and media members — all women — to see the memorials in the nation's capital. The tentative date is Sept. 24.