Czech highway closed amid heavy snow, multiple car crashes

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Heavy snow in the Czech Republic has caused dozens of car crashes and closed down the country's major highway.

The Czech Hydro-meteorological Institute has warned the snowfall was expected to hit six of the country's 14 regions, mostly in eastern Czech Republic.

The D1 highway, a key route that links the capital Prague with the country's east, was blocked at several places after multiple crashes, including trucks.

At least two people have been injured.