Documentation of wolves near Oregon's Mt Hood new benchmark
THE DALLES, Ore. — A remote camera picked up two
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Tuesday the animals were spotted in the White River Wildlife Area and in Mt. Hood National Forest, as well as on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.
Single wolves have been spotted in Wasco County twice before in 2013 and 2015.
Gray wolves are a federally protected species in western Oregon.
Wolves crossed into Oregon from Idaho in the early 2000s after being driven to extinction in the state decades ago.
Officials are currently updating a wolf management plan to address changes in population.
