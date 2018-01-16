Ex-CIA officer arrested, charged with keeping documents
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A former CIA officer has been arrested and charged with illegally retaining classified records, including names and phone numbers of covert CIA assets.
Jerry Chun Shing Lee, 53, was arrested Monday night after arriving at JFK International Airport. He made an initial appearance Tuesday in federal court in New York, but will face charges in northern Virginia, where the CIA is located.
According to court documents, Lee, a Hong Kong resident, served in the CIA from 1994 to 2007 as a case officer. He worked in a variety of overseas offices and was trained in surveillance detection, recruiting and handlings assets and handling classified material, among other things.
A court affidavit states that in 2012, after Lee had left the CIA, he
A CIA review of the information in the books found information at Secret and Top Secret levels of classification, according to the affidavit.
The eight-page FBI affidavit makes no allegations of espionage against Lee, only alleging illegal retention of documents. Any conviction on that
The affidavit indicates Lee was interviewed five times by FBI agents in 2013, but never disclosed that he possessed the books.
Court records do not list an attorney for Lee.
Dean Boyd, a CIA spokesman, declined comment on the case Tuesday, citing Lee's ongoing prosecution.
Court records indicate Lee is a naturalized U.S. citizen and an Army veteran.
