Israel reopens Gaza crossing after Hamas tunnel destroyed
A
A
Share via Email
JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has reopened a key border crossing with the Gaza Strip after destroying a tunnel built under it by the Hamas militant group
Tuesday's opening restores Gaza's main point of entry of humanitarian aid.
Israel temporarily closed the Kerem Shalom border crossing after it demolished the 1.
Israel has placed a high priority on halting the tunnel threat since Hamas infiltrated Israel during the 2014 war.
It was the third such tunnel Israel has destroyed over the past two months.