Japan city uses emergency system to recall blowfish packages

TOKYO — A city in central Japan has used its emergency loudspeaker system to recall four packages of blowfish meat after discovering a fifth one contained the potentially deadly liver.

No one has died. The fish known as fugu is an expensive winter delicacy but requires a license because of the dangers of mishandling. The fugu's liver is toxic and banned.

Regional health officials said Tuesday a supermarket in Gamagori sold five packages of assorted blowfish meat. The inclusion of the liver in the package could have contaminated the other meat.