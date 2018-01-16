Jewish child orphaned in Mumbai attacks makes first visit
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW DELHI — Moshe Holtzberg, a young boy whose parents were killed at a Jewish
Netanyahu arrived in New Delhi for a six-day visit Sunday and will travel to Mumbai on Thursday where he will visit the Chabad Center where Holtzberg's parents Rabbi Gabriel Noach Holtzberg and his wife Rivkah were gunned down as ten Muslim militants rampaged through Mumbai in a 3-day siege. Netanyahu will unveil a memorial to 166 people killed in the attacks.
Moshe was 2 at the time of the attack and was rescued and carried to safety by his Indian nanny who found him by his parents' bodies.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Human rights complaint filed against Chilliwack trustee who called gender transition 'abuse'
-
'The time is right:' Halifax councillor proposes plastic bag ban for HRM
-
Ontario man in court for allegedly selling access to billions of pieces of stolen data
-
Toronto police say hijab-cutting incident didn't happen, investigation closed