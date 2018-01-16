Liberia president rejects her expulsion from political party
A
A
Share via Email
MONROVIA, Liberia — Liberia's President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has rejected her expulsion from the governing party as illegal, saying she will appeal the decision.
The Unity Party's executive committee voted Saturday to expel the 79-year-old president, accusing her of violating the party's constitution by refusing to support
Sirleaf has denied accusations she supported Weah.
Information Minister Eugene Nagbe, speaking for the president, on Tuesday said her expulsion from the party was illegal. He said a small fraction of the party's executive committee instituted the action and didn't follow the party constitution.
He said Sirleaf will urge the party to reverse its decision to expel her after Weah's inauguration on Jan. 22.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Human rights complaint filed against Chilliwack trustee who called gender transition 'abuse'
-
Ontario man in court for allegedly selling access to billions of pieces of stolen data
-
Halifax police nab suspected TV thieves 'red handed' in Lower Sackville
-