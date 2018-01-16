London man said to discuss 'death squad sent by Allah' opens
LONDON — A London man who talked about forming "a death squad sent by Allah" has gone on trial for allegedly plotting a series of attacks in the British capital.
Prosecutor Mark Heywood told a jury at London's Central Criminal Court on Tuesday that 25-year-old Umar Haque "was fascinated by the warped and extreme ideology of Islamic State."
Heywood said Haque identified multiple targets, including Big Ben, Heathrow Airport, banks, shopping
Authorities recorded a conversation in which they allege Haque said, "We are a death squad sent by Allah and his messengers to avenge my Arab brothers' blood."
Haque has denied preparing acts of terrorism. Three men he met through a London mosque and who are accused of helping him also deny the charges.
