London man said to discuss 'death squad sent by Allah' opens

LONDON — A London man who talked about forming "a death squad sent by Allah" has gone on trial for allegedly plotting a series of attacks in the British capital.

Prosecutor Mark Heywood told a jury at London's Central Criminal Court on Tuesday that 25-year-old Umar Haque "was fascinated by the warped and extreme ideology of Islamic State."

Heywood said Haque identified multiple targets, including Big Ben, Heathrow Airport, banks, shopping centres and embassies. He was arrested in May.

Authorities recorded a conversation in which they allege Haque said, "We are a death squad sent by Allah and his messengers to avenge my Arab brothers' blood."