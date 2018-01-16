Man arrested over girlfriend's body found wrapped in plastic
ROCKWOOD, Mich. — A man has been arrested after his girlfriend's body was found wrapped in a sheet and plastic in a home southwest of Detroit.
Prosecutors say 50-year-old Jeffrey Thomas was charged Tuesday with concealing the death of an individual. They identified the victim as 32-year-old Jennifer Butkowski.
Rockwood Police Chief Randy Krause says an autopsy will determine the cause of death. The case is being treated as a homicide.
Police say a man jumped from an upper-floor window at the Rockwood home shortly after midnight Sunday and told officers a gunman was inside, holding children as hostages. No gunman or children were found inside.
Krause told The Detroit News the suspect had "blood on his hands, arms and legs."
Police told the Monroe News that the woman had been dead for about two weeks.
