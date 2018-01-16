Man arrested over girlfriend's body found wrapped in plastic

ROCKWOOD, Mich. — A man has been arrested after his girlfriend's body was found wrapped in a sheet and plastic in a home southwest of Detroit.

Prosecutors say 50-year-old Jeffrey Thomas was charged Tuesday with concealing the death of an individual. They identified the victim as 32-year-old Jennifer Butkowski.

Rockwood Police Chief Randy Krause says an autopsy will determine the cause of death. The case is being treated as a homicide.

Police say a man jumped from an upper-floor window at the Rockwood home shortly after midnight Sunday and told officers a gunman was inside, holding children as hostages. No gunman or children were found inside.

Krause told The Detroit News the suspect had "blood on his hands, arms and legs."