Man ejected from Eagles game is charged with punching horse
PHILADELPHIA — A man accused of being ejected from a Philadelphia Eagles playoff game because he was intoxicated and didn't have a ticket and then punching a police horse in the face has been charged with assault.
Police say 22-year-old Taylor Hendricks was turned away from Saturday's game between the Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons and then approached a mounted police officer and started punching a horse named Nicky in the face, neck and shoulder. Police say some blows landed on the officer's legs.
Court records indicate Hendricks is charged with aggravated assault, trespassing and taunting a police animal.
Police say the horse and the officer weren't injured.
The Eagles won the game 15-10.
