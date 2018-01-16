Mine watchman in Peru is 2nd death in magnitude 7.1 quake
LIMA, Peru — Officials say they've recorded a second death in the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that shook southern Peru.
Arequipa Gov. Yamila Osorio said Tuesday that 32-year-old mine watchman Edu Lancho died from after being hit by falling rocks.
He was transported to a nearby hospital but later pronounced dead.
Authorities say early-morning Sunday quake left a total of 140 people injured and collapsed more than 250 homes. It was
