Mine watchman in Peru is 2nd death in magnitude 7.1 quake

A woman picks up her belongings amid her destroyed home following an earthquake in Bella Union, Peru, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. The deadly earthquake struck off Peru's coast early Sunday, tumbling adobe homes in small, rural towns. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the early morning quake had a 7.1 magnitude and an epicenter 25 miles (40 kilometers) from Acari in the Arequipa department of southwestern Peru. (AP Photo/Charlie Reyna)

LIMA, Peru — Officials say they've recorded a second death in the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that shook southern Peru.

Arequipa Gov. Yamila Osorio said Tuesday that 32-year-old mine watchman Edu Lancho died from after being hit by falling rocks.

He was transported to a nearby hospital but later pronounced dead.

Authorities say early-morning Sunday quake left a total of 140 people injured and collapsed more than 250 homes. It was centred 25 miles (40 kilometres ) from the small town of Acari and could be felt as far away as capital city Lima.

