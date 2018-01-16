New Jersey confirms nation's first Sikh attorney general
A
A
Share via Email
TRENTON, N.J. — The New Jersey Senate has confirmed the nation's first Sikh state attorney general.
Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir Grewal was confirmed Tuesday. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says he believes he's the first Sikh to serve in such a position.
Former Republican Gov. Chris Christie tapped Grewal in 2016 to be the prosecutor in Bergen, New Jersey's most populous county.
He's a former assistant U.S. attorney in New Jersey, serving in the criminal division, and he served as a prosecutor in the Eastern District of New York. The Democrat says he's "
Grewal, who wears a turban and full beard, has said he wants to show the country and his three daughters, who attended his confirmation, his commitment to working to end intolerance.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Malnourished and chained to beds: Parents arrested after 13 children found in dark, foul-smelling house
-
The tax on beer is going up this spring — and brewers are not happy about it
-
Transgender activists worry Jordan Peterson lecture will 'embolden' anti-LGBTQ views