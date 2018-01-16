North Dakota oil output cut back to meet gas capture rules

BISMARCK, N.D. — Oil production in North Dakota is increasing amid rebounding oil prices and technology advances. But officials say the infrastructure needed to capture the natural gas byproduct isn't keeping up.

North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness says some oil drillers are cutting output to meet gas capture rules so they won't be sanctioned by the state.

Ness says a task force is being convened to help speed up infrastructure development.

Officials say the state's gas-gathering and processing capability is 2.1 billion cubic feet (0.06 billion cubic meters) daily at present. A record 2.09 billion cubic feet (0.06 billion cubic meters) of natural gas was produced daily in November.