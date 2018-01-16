Semi crashes into school hurting 4 people including 3 kids

LYLE, Minn. — A semitrailer truck veered off a highway and crashed through the wall of an elementary school in southern Minnesota, injuring four people including two children in a classroom.

School officials in Lyle, next to the Iowa border, say the semi rear-ended another vehicle on Highway 218 about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, then careered off the highway and crashed into the school with its cab landing inside the walls. The highway is about 100 yards (90 metres ) from the school.

Two students, along with the driver and a child passenger in the vehicle hit by the semi were injured. There has been no information released on the conditions of the injured.