State attorneys general sue to block net-neutrality repeal
NEW YORK — A group of attorneys general for 21 states and the District of Columbia has sued to block the Federal Communications Commission's repeal of net-neutrality rules .
These rules barred companies like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon from interfering with internet traffic and
New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman, who is leading the suit, said Tuesday that the end of the net neutrality rules would hurt consumers and businesses.
Tech companies and public-interest groups are also expected to file suit or help with litigation against the repeal.
