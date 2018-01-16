State attorneys general sue to block net-neutrality repeal

NEW YORK — A group of attorneys general for 21 states and the District of Columbia has sued to block the Federal Communications Commission's repeal of net-neutrality rules .

These rules barred companies like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon from interfering with internet traffic and favouring their own sites and apps. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's push to undo them inspired both street and online protests in defence of the Obama-era rules.

New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman, who is leading the suit, said Tuesday that the end of the net neutrality rules would hurt consumers and businesses.