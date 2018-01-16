Texas airports scrap 100s of flights as icy temperatures hit

DALLAS — Hundreds of flights have been cancelled in Texas, where frigid temperatures have left runways — and roads — dangerously icy.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Houston area on Tuesday and is warning mariners of gale-force winds along the Texas coast. Sleet and freezing rain are forecast for parts of the state.

Flights into Houston, San Antonio and elsewhere have been cancelled . Houston is enduring 21 degrees (-6 Celsius) and San Antonio stands at 30 degrees (-1 Celsius).

Police in Austin say highways in the capital are iced over and several counties opened emergency operation centres to co-ordinate emergency response.