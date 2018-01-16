Texas man on trial in fatal Oklahoma interstate shootings

ARAPAHO, Okla. — A Texas man accused of killing two people as he drunkenly shot at vehicles while driving along a freeway in Oklahoma is in court to face murder charges.

Trial began Tuesday for 38-year-old Jeremy Doss Hardy of Pasadena. He faces two counts of first-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and other offences . Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Investigators say Hardy fired randomly at vehicles along Interstate 40 in western Oklahoma on Dec. 16, 2015. The attack killed 45-year-old Kent Powell of Arapaho, Oklahoma, and 63-year-old Billie Jean West of Lone Wolf, Oklahoma.