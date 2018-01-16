Texas man on trial in fatal Oklahoma interstate shootings
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ARAPAHO, Okla. — A Texas man accused of killing two people as he drunkenly shot at vehicles while driving along a freeway in Oklahoma is in court to face murder charges.
Trial began Tuesday for 38-year-old Jeremy Doss Hardy of Pasadena. He faces two counts of first-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and other
Investigators say Hardy fired randomly at vehicles along Interstate 40 in western Oklahoma on Dec. 16, 2015. The attack killed 45-year-old Kent Powell of Arapaho, Oklahoma, and 63-year-old Billie Jean West of Lone Wolf, Oklahoma.
Prosecutors allege Hardy identified with a group that believes the federal government is plotting to remove American citizens' rights. They plan to use evidence about his political beliefs to show a possible motive for the shootings.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police nab suspected TV thieves 'red handed' in Lower Sackville
-
Human rights complaint filed against Chilliwack trustee who called gender transition 'abuse'
-
The tax on beer is going up this spring — and brewers are not happy about it
-
Malnourished and chained to beds: Parents arrested after 13 children found in dark, foul-smelling house