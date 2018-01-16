The Latest: Alabama closes schools, offices as snow moves in

ATLANTA — The Latest on wintry weather in the Deep South (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Much of Alabama is shut down because forecasters say a snow storm with bitterly cold temperatures could cause travel problems.

More than 70 school systems in Alabama were closed Tuesday and others were dismissing students early. Numerous businesses and government offices closed because of the threat. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency.

Officials are trying to avoid a repeat of four years ago, when a winter storm blanketed central Alabama and left motorists stranded on roads in metro Birmingham for hours. Teachers and students camped out in schools.

Forecasters aren't predicting a large amount of snow, just 2 inches (5 centimetres ) or less with more in spots. But they say temperatures steadily falling into the teens could freeze anything that comes down, making travel difficult.

6:45 a.m.

Forecasters say parts of the Deep South were in the path of a weather system that's expected to bring more snow, followed by bitterly cold temperatures.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday had issued winter storm warnings in northern Louisiana and the northwest portion of Mississippi.

Winter weather advisories covered most of Alabama and much of Georgia as well, and several school districts across the region cancelled classes for Tuesday.