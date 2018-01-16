The Latest: Bannon's refusal to answer leads to subpoena

WASHINGTON — The Latest on investigations into Russia and Donald Trump's presidential campaign (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is refusing to answer questions from a House committee about his work during the presidential transition or his time working in President Donald Trump's White House.

That's according to Jack Langer, a spokesman for Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Langer tells The Associated Press that Bannon would not discuss those topics during a day-long, closed-door interview on Capitol Hill.

In response, Nunes issued a subpoena to compel Bannon to answer the committee's questions. It's unclear whether Bannon was more forthcoming afterward.

Earlier Tuesday, a White House official said the president did not invoke executive privilege to prevent Bannon from answering the committee's questions. That official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

__

7 p.m.

The House Intelligence Committee subpoenaed former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on Tuesday in a showdown over whether he could be forced to testify in the panel's Russia investigation.

Bannon walked into a closed-door meeting with House members Tuesday morning and was still being grilled Tuesday evening. Lawmakers wanted answers from him about President Donald Trump's thinking when he fired FBI Director James Comey.