The Latest: More GOP lawmakers ask Missouri governor to quit

The Latest on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' admission that he had an extramarital affair

3:25 p.m.

Several Republican lawmakers want Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to resign after acknowledging he had an extramarital affair.

House members Kathie Conway, Steve Cookson, Marsha Haefner and Nate Walker all released statements Tuesday saying Greitens should consider stepping aside.

The Republican governor has given no indication of resigning and has remained out of the public eye since acknowledging late Wednesday that he had been "unfaithful" to his wife. His attorney has denied more lurid allegations related to the affair.

Walker was an early supporter of Greitens during his gubernatorial campaign. But Walker says the scandal doesn't appear to be going away and Greitens should resign "so that that the state can move forward."

Several Democratic lawmakers also have called for Greitens' resignation.

2:30 p.m.

Some Republican lawmakers are asking Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to resign in response to an extramarital affair he had and more lurid allegations against him.

Reps. Marsha Haefner and Steve Cookson on Tuesday said the governor should step down.

Greitens acknowledged being "unfaithful" in his marriage following a report last week by St. Louis television station KMOV about his affair with a woman in 2015.

Greitens has denied other allegations against him, including claims that he threatened to release photos of her if she spoke about the affair. The woman's attorneys say she wants the media and public to leave her alone.

Haefner said in a statement that many lawmakers now do not trust or support Greitens. She says he's no longer fit for office.

2:05 p.m.

An attorney who works in the office of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reached out to a suburban St. Louis attorney on a fact-finding mission hours before news of the governor's extramarital affair broke.

Attorney Al Watkins on Tuesday provided The Associated Press with audio of the call from Lucinda Luetkemeyer, general counsel in the governor's office, that occurred Jan. 10. Hours later, KMOV-TV reported details of Greitens' affair with a St. Louis woman in 2015, when the Republican was preparing to run for governor.

Watkins says it is concerning Luetkemeyer was doing "damage control" while on the state payroll, even as the governor himself has called the affair a private matter.