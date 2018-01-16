The Latest: Homeland security to work with states on alerts

HONOLULU — The Latest on the faulty missile warning alert sent over the weekend by Hawaii's emergency management agency (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says the agency will be working with states to follow proper protocols when issuing safety alerts and can quickly retract incorrect alerts like Hawaii's warning of a ballistic missile over the weekend.

Sen Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, says it's clear that human error initiated the false alert.

But she worries that system failures allowed it to go uncorrected for too long, nearly 40 minutes.

Hirono says "this had the potential for being totally catastrophic."

Nielsen told a Senate panel Tuesday the department had been unaware that Hawaii officials did not have a mechanism in place to address false alarms and retract them.

She also says the Department of Homeland Security is examining how the U.S. government can quickly verify the accuracy of alerts with agencies such as the Department of Defence .

8:50 a.m.

Gov. David Ige has appointed a new head of Hawaii's emergency management agency after a faulty alert was sent to cellphones around the state warning of an incoming missile attack.

Ige appointed state Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Kenneth Hara on Monday to run and review the emergency system.

Ige said Hara will lead an effort to better educate and prepare the public, stressing that children seeking shelter in manholes, stores closing their doors and panicked residents driving erratically cannot happen again.

The governor says he expects a full report from Hara in two months.

Some changes have already been made, including requiring two people to approve any emergency alert.

Officials said a state employee clicked on the wrong link and activated a real alert instead of an internal test.