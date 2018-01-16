The Latest: ICE says Detroit man's deportation was justified

DETROIT — The Latest on Detroit man deported to Mexico after living in the U.S. for nearly 30 years (all times local):

9:40 p.m.

A spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says the federal government was justified in deporting a Detroit man who lived in the country for nearly 30 years.

Jorge Garcia came to the U.S. with his family when he was 10 years old and has long sought legal status. The 39-year-old landscaper was deported Monday and can't return to the U.S. for a decade.

ICE spokesman Khaalid Walls said Tuesday that everyone in violation of immigration laws may be arrested, detained and — if found removable by final order — removed from the United States.

Garcia learned he'd been scheduled to be deported in November as part of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. A request from Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell of Dearborn pushed back the deportation date to allow Garcia to spend the holidays with his wife and two children, who are all U.S. citizens.

___

10:30 a.m.

Immigrant advocates say deporting people like Garcia separates families.