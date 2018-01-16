The Latest: Lawyer says decision to hold businessman 'nasty'

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Latest on an Ohio businessman fighting possible deportation to Jordan (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

A lawyer for an Ohio businessman who has been taken into federal custody ahead of a possible deportation to his native Jordan says the federal decision is "mean-spirited."

Attorney David Leopold represents Youngstown businessman Amer Othman, who has lived in the United States for 38 years.

Othman obtained his green card through his first wife. His application for a second green card was denied. He was taken into custody Tuesday while checking in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE says courts have held Othman doesn't have a legal basis to remain in the United States.

The Vindicator newspaper reports Othman's attorney says taking him into custody was a "nasty decision" made "for no other reason than to humiliate" him.

4:25 p.m.

An Ohio businessman who has lived in the United States for 38 years and had been granted a temporary stay of his deportation to his native Jordan has been taken into custody by federal immigration officials.

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan says in a statement that Youngstown businessman Amer Othman was taken into custody Tuesday at his Immigration and Customs Enforcement check-in. The Democratic congressman also attended the check-in in suburban Cleveland and called ICE's action "a shameful failure of justice."

Othman was to be deported Jan. 7, but received a temporary stay.

ICE's statement says courts have uniformly held Othman doesn't have a legal basis to remain in this country, and he will "remain in ICE custody pending removal from the United States."