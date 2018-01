The Latest: SKorea says joint Olympics team won't nix anyone

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on talks between North and South Korea (all times local):

Noon

A government spokesman has said that South Korea will ensure that any proposal for a joint women's hockey team with North Korea at the Winter Olympics will not have a negative impact on South Korean players.

Unification Ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun said Wednesday that the government is aware of public concerns that adding North Korean players could displace South Koreans who have made the team.

His comments came as the two Koreas were holding talks on North Korean participation in the Winter Games in South Korea next month.

South Korea wants the IOC to allow the hockey team's roster to be expanded to make room for North Korean players. If a joint squad is realized, it would be the Koreas' first unified team in an Olympics.

___

10:55 a.m.

The two Koreas are meeting for the third time in 10 days to discuss North Korean participation in next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Officials from both sides met Wednesday in the village of Panmunjom inside the Demilitarized Zone that divides their countries.

North Korea agreed last week to send a delegation to the Olympics. The move has provided a tentative thaw in the strained ties between the Koreas.

Proposals expected to be discussed Wednesday include a joint women's hockey team and marching together during the opening ceremony. The talks precede a meeting among the two countries and the IOC in Switzerland on Saturday.