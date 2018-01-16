News / World

Trial set to begin in ex-NFL player's road-rage killing

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2016 file photo, a woman comforts an unidentified mourner as he cries into a scarf with University of Southern California colors before funeral services for former NFL football player Joe McKnight at the New Home Family Worship Center in New Orleans. The trial in a road-rage shooting that left McKnight dead was set to begin with jury selection Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in a New Orleans suburb. McKnight was shot to death by Ronald Gasser in the December 16 shooting. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

GRETNA, La. — The trial in a road-rage shooting that left a former NFL football player Joe McKnight dead is set to begin in a New Orleans suburb.

Fifty-five-year-old Ronald Gasser is charged with second-degree murder in the Dec. 1, 2016, shooting of the former running back.

McKnight played college ball at Southern California before three seasons with the New York Jets and one with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Police said the confrontation took place as they were travelling over a Mississippi River bridge in New Orleans and on roads in neighbouring Jefferson Parish.

Gasser's attorneys have cast the 28-year-old McKnight as the aggressor and are expected to argue Gasser shot in self- defence .

Jury selection was set to begin Tuesday.

