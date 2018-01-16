Trump administration appeals ruling on young immigrants

SAN FRANCISCO — The Trump administration is appealing a judge's ruling temporarily blocking its decision to end protections for nearly 800,000 young immigrants.

Attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice said in a court filing Tuesday that they were appealing to the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The DOJ in a separate news release said it planned to seek review by the U.S. Supreme Court even before a ruling from the appeals court.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Jan. 9 granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent President Donald Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while lawsuits challenging the decision play out in court.