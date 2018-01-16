U of South Carolina officials investigate racist signs
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials at the University of South Carolina are investigating who placed two flyers blaming black people for the election of Donald Trump as president over photos of historically important black South Carolinians.
Multiple media outlets report students found the flyers Tuesday, the day after the holiday
Both signs say Trump was elected because black people voted for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the Democratic over Sen. Bernie Sanders. The signs refer to black people as "simpletons," ''dumb" and "stupid monkeys."
University spokesman Jeff Stensland says the flyers "have no place at Carolina." He says university officials are investigating.
