US stocks move higher in early trade; Dow crosses 26,000
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
U.S. stocks climbed broadly in early trading Tuesday, sending the Dow Jones industrial average past the 26,000-point mark for the first time. Technology, health care and financial stocks accounted for much of the market's gains. Energy companies were the only laggard. Investors were sizing up the latest company earnings and deal news after returning from a long holiday weekend.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 19 points, or 0.7
EARNINGS WATCH: Investors were watching for the impact of Washington's latest tax changes on U.S. companies as earnings season for the final quarter of 2017 gets into full swing. Many multinational corporations are taking one-off charges for bringing home money held abroad. But investors expect them to benefit in the long run from the decision to cut the standard tax rate from 35
BIG CHARGE: Citigroup rose 1
HEALTHY QUARTER: UnitedHealth Group gained 2.4
HIGH-VOLTAGE BUYOUT: Energizer Holdings surged 13.1
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.54
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude slipped 17 cents to $64.13 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 57 cents to $69.69 in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar edged higher after days of heavy losses. The U.S. currency was up to 110.82 yen from 110.52 yen on Monday. The euro slipped to $1.2220 from $1.2181.
THE BITCOIN TRADE: The price of bitcoin was down about 12
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major stock indexes in Europe were mixed. Germany's DAX gained 0.8